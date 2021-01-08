Former US envoy to EU: 'Our democracy is fragile'

The former US envoy to the European Union, Anthony Gardner, says Americans have had a day of reckoning for democracy.
"I think many Americans grew up thinking the images we saw last night could only happen in under-developed countries," he said in telephone interview on Thursday (7 January).
"In fact, I remember many of my friends even made fun of some European countries for political instability, as in Italy, where I used to live. Well, now we discover that - guess what? - our de...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.