Former US envoy to EU: 'Our democracy is fragile'

The former US envoy to the European Union, Anthony Gardner, says Americans have had a day of reckoning for democracy.

"I think many Americans grew up thinking the images we saw last night could only happen in under-developed countries," he said in telephone interview on Thursday (7 January).

"In fact, I remember many of my friends even made fun of some European countries for political instability, as in Italy, where I used to live. Well, now we discover that - guess what? - our de...