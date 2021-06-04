Top EU court rejects Hungary's challenge to sanctions probe

Hungary has lost a legal challenge against a European Parliament vote that opened the way for the Article 7 sanctions probe into the erosion of democratic standards under prime minister Viktor Orbán's rule in the country.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Thursday (3 June) ruled that the parliament vote followed the correct procedure when it did not take into account the abstentions in t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
