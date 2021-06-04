Ad
euobserver
Prime minister Viktor Orbán and former Dutch MEP Judith Sargentini in 2018 at a parliamentary debate on Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

Top EU court rejects Hungary's challenge to sanctions probe

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary has lost a legal challenge against a European Parliament vote that opened the way for the Article 7 sanctions probe into the erosion of democratic standards under prime minister Viktor Orbán's rule in the country.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Thursday (3 June) ruled that the parliament vote followed the correct procedure when it did not take into account the abstentions in t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary challenge rule-of-law tool at EU court
EP triggers sanctions procedure, Hungary calls 'fraud'
Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool
Prime minister Viktor Orbán and former Dutch MEP Judith Sargentini in 2018 at a parliamentary debate on Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections