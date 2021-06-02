Female moderators are great - but not to cover up a male panel

"Can you send a female moderator, because all our speakers are men?"

As collective of moderators focussed on 'the Brussels bubble', we get this request a lot. Now that we get ready for to get 'back to normal' with countless events on EU policymaking, with all their inevitable panels, it is good that there is attention for gender equality.

But too often a woman moderator is requested as a token for real diversity. As a band-aid for the underlying problem: all speakers are men. Th...