Ad
euobserver
If nothing else, the deterrent effect of an International Criminal Court investigation may help to prevent further escalation of violence by the regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

How do you solve a problem like Lukashenko? Perhaps at the ICC

EU & the World
Opinion
by Alexandre Prezanti and Simon Papuashvili, London/Brussels,

How to bring an autocratic regime to account if it hasn't signed up to any international justice mechanisms?

Alexander Lukashenko – a man who has ruled the Republic of Belarus with an iron fist for over 26 years – is determined to stay in power. He has faced mass protests at home, international condemnation and sanctions.

Yet, his enforcers continue to mete out violence and arbitrary detention with impunity. The regime has forc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Belarusian spring: finding hope in dark times
Belarus torture hastens calls for EU sanctions
Belarus demonstrator: 'The worst was the screams'
Belarus threatens to kill two UK dissidents
If nothing else, the deterrent effect of an International Criminal Court investigation may help to prevent further escalation of violence by the regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections