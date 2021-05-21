How do you solve a problem like Lukashenko? Perhaps at the ICC

How to bring an autocratic regime to account if it hasn't signed up to any international justice mechanisms?
Alexander Lukashenko – a man who has ruled the Republic of Belarus with an iron fist for over 26 years – is determined to stay in power. He has faced mass protests at home, international condemnation and sanctions.
Yet, his enforcers continue to mete out violence and arbitrary detention with impunity. The regime has forc...
Alexandre Prezanti is a partner at Global Diligence LLP. Simon Papuashvili is programme director at the International Partnership for Human Rights.
