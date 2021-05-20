Biden gives green light for Russia-Germany pipeline

The US has partly lifted sanctions on a controversial gas pipeline in a bid to mend relations with Germany and Russia.
The Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 consortium, based in Switzerland, and its CEO, a German executive called Matthias Warnig, were taken off the US blacklist because, "citing US national security interests, the Biden administration announced it would waive" the measures, the state department told Congress on Wednesday (19 May).
"Today's actions demonstrate the admin...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
