'Cultural Vetoes' - a new threat to EU accession

South-eastern European politics has long been plagued by vetoes and threats of vetoes.

North Macedonia's progress towards Nato and EU membership was held up by Greece over its name from 1991 to 2019.

In 2009, Slovenia blocked Croatia's negotiations with the EU over the demarcation of a maritime border in Piran Bay.

In April 2016, Croatia blocked neighbouring Serbia's bid on the basis of concerns over the treatment of the Croatian minority in Serbia, Serbian cooperation w...