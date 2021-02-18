Ad
euobserver
Statue of Alexander the Great in Skopje. Cultural disagreements are deep-rooted, and require just as much, if not more, effort to resolve as territorial and other political disputes (Photo: Juan Antonio F. Segal)

'Cultural Vetoes' - a new threat to EU accession

EU Political
Opinion
by Luke Bacigalupo and George Kyris, Birmingham,

South-eastern European politics has long been plagued by vetoes and threats of vetoes.

North Macedonia's progress towards Nato and EU membership was held up by Greece over its name from 1991 to 2019.

In 2009, Slovenia blocked Croatia's negotiations with the EU over the demarcation of a maritime border in Piran Bay.

In April 2016, Croatia blocked neighbouring Serbia's bid on the basis of concerns over the treatment of the Croatian minority in Serbia, Serbian cooperation w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Luke Bacigalupo is an independent researcher focussed on the history and politics of the Balkans. George Kyris is lecturer in politics at the University of Birmingham and author, among other publications, of Statehood Conflicts: The Palgrave Encyclopedia of Peace and Conflict Studies. This article has been prepared as part of wider research and advocacy efforts supported by the Kosovo Foundation for Open Society in the context of the project "Building knowledge about Kosovo".

Related articles

EU dream fading in Western Balkans, a local's view
Ukraine and EU - stitched together
EU cannot ignore history in Balkans enlargement
EU should not be a judge of historical issues
Statue of Alexander the Great in Skopje. Cultural disagreements are deep-rooted, and require just as much, if not more, effort to resolve as territorial and other political disputes (Photo: Juan Antonio F. Segal)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Luke Bacigalupo is an independent researcher focussed on the history and politics of the Balkans. George Kyris is lecturer in politics at the University of Birmingham and author, among other publications, of Statehood Conflicts: The Palgrave Encyclopedia of Peace and Conflict Studies. This article has been prepared as part of wider research and advocacy efforts supported by the Kosovo Foundation for Open Society in the context of the project "Building knowledge about Kosovo".

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections