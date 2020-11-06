Transparency fight hones in on releasing EU text messages

The European Council says it keeps no records of phone text or instant messages sent by its president to other leaders.
"It is not the practice of the European Council to exchange information containing substantial content via instant messages of its president," said a council official, in an email.
The issue raises thorny questions over transparency and public access to records by an EU institution that represents member states.
Asked if it registered and documented exchan...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
