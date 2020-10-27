Ad
euobserver
Romanian Border Guard Neustadt class vessel MAI 1103 under Frontex filmed blocking migrants from reaching Greece (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Frontex refuses to investigate pushbacks, despite EU demand

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex is defying European Commission demands to investigate reports they are preventing asylum seekers from landing on the Greek islands.

"Frontex strongly rejects any suggestions of any involvement in pushbacks," a spokesperson from the Warsaw-based agency told this website on Monday (26 October), when asked if they intend to investigate the allegations.

Instead, he said the agency is "upholding the highest standards" of border control with its operations...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants
EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants
'Inhumane' Frontex forced returns going unreported
Amnesty demands criminal probe into Malta's push-backs
Romanian Border Guard Neustadt class vessel MAI 1103 under Frontex filmed blocking migrants from reaching Greece (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections