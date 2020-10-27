Frontex refuses to investigate pushbacks, despite EU demand

The EU's border agency Frontex is defying European Commission demands to investigate reports they are preventing asylum seekers from landing on the Greek islands.
"Frontex strongly rejects any suggestions of any involvement in pushbacks," a spokesperson from the Warsaw-based agency told this website on Monday (26 October), when asked if they intend to investigate the allegations.
Instead, he said the agency is "upholding the highest standards" of border control with its operations...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
