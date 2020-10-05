Ad
euobserver
Being accused of 'making it up as he went along' did not dissuade Boris Johnson from making false claims about EU red tape up until his election as prime minister (Photo: UK in Japan FCO)

Feature

The real story why 'bonkers Brussels' went bananas

EU & the World
by Alexander Fanta, Brussels,
Being accused of 'making it up as he went along' did not dissuade Boris Johnson from making false claims about EU red tape up until his election as prime minister (Photo: UK in Japan FCO)

More than one journalist has dreams about creating a narrative so powerful it outlasts the present and shapes the public perception about an institution.

Few stories about the EU have been as persistent over the past decades as the tale of the 'bendy banana law', which first made its appearance in the UK in a story in The Sun in September 1994.

According to the article written by journalist Lucinda Evans, "Brussels bureaucrats" created a pointless law that would "outlaw curbed ba...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldFeature

Author Bio

Alexander Fanta is an EU correspondent for netzpolitik.org, a German news website covering digital rights issues.

Related articles

Biden threatens UK trade deal over Brexit shambles
EU warns London over undermining Brexit agreement
Summit reloaded and last Brexit round This WEEK
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections