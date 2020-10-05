The real story why 'bonkers Brussels' went bananas

More than one journalist has dreams about creating a narrative so powerful it outlasts the present and shapes the public perception about an institution.

Few stories about the EU have been as persistent over the past decades as the tale of the 'bendy banana law', which first made its appearance in the UK in a story in The Sun in September 1994.

According to the article written by journalist Lucinda Evans, "Brussels bureaucrats" created a pointless law that would "outlaw curbed ba...