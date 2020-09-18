Ylva Johansson on Migration and Drama Queens

Ylva Johansson is done with drama queen discussions that portray migrants and refugees as an existential threat to Europe.
Johansson is the European commissioner for home affairs and she'd like to make migration a more normal issue.
She'd also like to w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.