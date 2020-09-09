EU diplomats on guard at Belarusian writer's home

EU diplomats have started keeping a round-the-clock guard at the home of Svetlana Alexievich, the Belarusian writer and opposition activist, amid fears for her safety.
"They'll keep changing who's there, but someone will be there all the time, including overnight, to give her diplomatic protection," an EU source told EUobserver on Wednesday (9 September).
"We are together with her," Lithuania's ambassador to Belarus, Andrius Pulokas, also said.
"Svetlana plans to stay where...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
