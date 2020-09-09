Ad
euobserver
Svetlana Alexievich (c) with EU diplomats at her home on Wednesday

EU diplomats on guard at Belarusian writer's home

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats have started keeping a round-the-clock guard at the home of Svetlana Alexievich, the Belarusian writer and opposition activist, amid fears for her safety.

"They'll keep changing who's there, but someone will be there all the time, including overnight, to give her diplomatic protection," an EU source told EUobserver on Wednesday (9 September).

"We are together with her," Lithuania's ambassador to Belarus, Andrius Pulokas, also said.

"Svetlana plans to stay where...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Belarus demonstrator: 'The worst was the screams'
How a women's revolution is testing Belarus dictator
West urged to reveal where Lukashenko hides money
Svetlana Alexievich (c) with EU diplomats at her home on Wednesday

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections