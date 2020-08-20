Ad
European Council president Charles Michel talks to the 27 EU leaders through a video link (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders reject Belarus election result, urge dialogue

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders rejected Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko's re-election and announced more sanctions against those involved in the violent crackdown of peaceful protests.

At an emergency summit on Wednesday (19 August), EU leaders called for dialogue and for a peaceful transition of power, pledged money to Belarus civil society and independent media, and warned of Russian meddling in the country's affairs.

However, leaders did not call for fresh elections, after Lukashenko clai...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

