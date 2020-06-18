Ad
Pernille Weiss' backers at Danish Shipping also represent more than 90 shipowners and offshore companies, including Maersk, the world's largest (Photo: Kwak Dongmin)

Lobbyists backed election of key MEP on shipping emissions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The centre-right's lead MEP on a policy to cut emissions for shipping received campaign backing from industrial lobbyists representing the same sector.

Danish centre-right MEP Pernille Weiss's campaign for the European elections reportedly received financial support from Danish Shipping, in what a pro-transparency group is calling a conflict of interest.

Weiss has since tabled amendments which follow the shipping ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

