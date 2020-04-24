Ad
Commissioner Didier Reynders (r) with Hungarian justice minister Judit Varga (r) at a previous council meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary and Poland in spotlight for lockdown moves

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's justice commissioner Didier Reynders told MEPs on Thursday (23 April) that the bloc's executive is concerned about both emergency measures in Hungary, and the non-postponement of the upcoming presidential election in Poland.

However, the commissioner did not unveil any action the executive might take to follow up on their concerns.

"Based on the [commission's] preliminary findings the Hungarian legislation regulating the state of danger raises particular concerns," he t...

