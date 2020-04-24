Hungary and Poland in spotlight for lockdown moves

The EU's justice commissioner Didier Reynders told MEPs on Thursday (23 April) that the bloc's executive is concerned about both emergency measures in Hungary, and the non-postponement of the upcoming presidential election in Poland.
However, the commissioner did not unveil any action the executive might take to follow up on their concerns.
"Based on the [commission's] preliminary findings the Hungarian legislation regulating the state of danger raises particular concerns," he t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.