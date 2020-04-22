EU pledges help, as tourism faces €400bn hit

Across Europe, empty airports, deserted squares and lonely monuments illustrate how the coronavirus outbreak has prompted probably the worst crisis in history for the bloc's travel and tourism industry.
It is estimated that between €275bn to €400bn will be lost for the tourism and travel sector because of the pandemic, the commissioner of the internal market, Thierry Breton, told MEPs from the parliament's committee on tourism on Tuesday (21 April).
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
