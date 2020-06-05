Ad
euobserver
'Without a fully functional Schengen there will neither be a recovery nor a promising future for the EU,' according to socialist MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar (Photo: wfbakker2)

Internal EU borders open by 15 June - bar V4, Portugal, Spain

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Most - but not all - EU member states have committed to opening borders and related travel restrictions by mid-June.

It follows calls by the European Commission to restore freedom of movement within the EU, as the continent was under virtual shutdown for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia rejected making a concrete commitment during the meeting of home affairs ministers on Friday (5 June).

Similarly, Spain...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU to unveil summer holiday plans amid Schengen fears
New rules coming for Europeans' summer travel
Vestager pushes tracing apps as key for summer holidays
How the EU thinks summer holidays can be done
'Without a fully functional Schengen there will neither be a recovery nor a promising future for the EU,' according to socialist MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar (Photo: wfbakker2)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections