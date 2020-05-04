Ad
euobserver
Covid-19 has claimed many lives. But we cannot let a free press fall victim to this pandemic (Photo: Ed Yourdon)

Media freedom must not fall victim to Covid-19

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Antonio Zappulla, Oxford,

As the world grapples with the speed and scale of the devastation wreaked by Covid-19, the need for access to trusted, accurate and independent information has never been so acute.

With global mortality rates showing no signs of slowing, the world's economy knocked off its axis, and society at a standstill, there is no precedent to this emergency.

We are fighting it blindfolded. Each day is costing us thousands of lives. But without the vital free-flow of information – learnings...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Antonio Zappulla is CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation which works to strengthen local and national journalism, improve media ethics and standards, combat misinformation, and shape the future of the profession globally.

Related articles

EU video-diplomacy not as effective, minister says
Journalism hit hard by corona crisis
How EU diplomacy is helping a Philippine journalist
Covid-19 has claimed many lives. But we cannot let a free press fall victim to this pandemic (Photo: Ed Yourdon)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Antonio Zappulla is CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation which works to strengthen local and national journalism, improve media ethics and standards, combat misinformation, and shape the future of the profession globally.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections