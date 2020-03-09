Ad
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (r) also met EU Council president Charles Michel in Ankara last week (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Erdoğan to meet top EU officials on border crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is coming to Brussels on Monday (9 March) amid an ongoing emergency on the Greek border.

He will hold talks with EU Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at 6PM on "migration, security, stability in the region, and the crisis in Syria", the EU Council said on Sunday.

It called the special summit an "EU-Turkey leaders' meeting".

The Turkish EU embassy did not give further details.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (r) also met EU Council president Charles Michel in Ankara last week (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU & the World

