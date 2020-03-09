Erdoğan to meet top EU officials on border crisis

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is coming to Brussels on Monday (9 March) amid an ongoing emergency on the Greek border.

He will hold talks with EU Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at 6PM on "migration, security, stability in the region, and the crisis in Syria", the EU Council said on Sunday.

It called the special summit an "EU-Turkey leaders' meeting".

The Turkish EU embassy did not give further details.

