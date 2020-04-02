EU fighting shortages and faulty medical supplies

The European Commission announced on Wednesday (1 April) new "control material" that will allow laboratories to check the correct functioning of coronavirus testing kits and avoid false negatives, after a series of reports about faulty rapid tests from China.
A total of 3,000 samples of this control material would be dispatched to testing laboratories across the EU, enabling the verification of up to 60 million tests throughout the blo...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
