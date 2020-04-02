Ad
euobserver
Several reports found that some member states have been victims of fraud when trying to purchase anti-virus gear, such as tests or masks (Photo: katie chao and ben muessig)

EU fighting shortages and faulty medical supplies

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission announced on Wednesday (1 April) new "control material" that will allow laboratories to check the correct functioning of coronavirus testing kits and avoid false negatives, after a series of reports about faulty rapid tests from China.

A total of 3,000 samples of this control material would be dispatched to testing laboratories across the EU, enabling the verification of up to 60 million tests throughout the blo...

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

'All options on table', says EU commission on coronabonds
EU commission to stockpile strategic medical gear
A coronavirus 'Marshall Plan' alone won't be nearly enough
Cybercrime rises during coronavirus pandemic
Several reports found that some member states have been victims of fraud when trying to purchase anti-virus gear, such as tests or masks (Photo: katie chao and ben muessig)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections