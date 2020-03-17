Already doubts over Belgium's new 'anti-corona government'

Belgium's King Philippe on Monday (16 March) demanded interim prime minister Sophie Wilmès to form a new government.

As King, it is up to Philippe to designate so-called "informateurs" or people tasked to find a coalition with a majority in parliament.

Once an agreement is found, another individual known as a 'formateur', must then put together the government.

The 'formateur', who typically becomes Belgium's prime minister, also leads negotiations on the government's progra...