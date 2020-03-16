Brussels: Elderly people on virus front line

Emine knows war.
In the early 1990s she fled the fighting in Croatia before moving to the outskirts of Belgium's capital city Brussels.
"It is a bit scary when you have lived something like that and you see empty grocery shop shelves or streets, those are reminders," she tells EUobserver.
As a caretaker nurse specialised in helping elderly people who live alone, she is today facing a new kind of battle.
The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has spread throughout much of the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.