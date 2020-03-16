Ad
euobserver
The Grand Place in Brussels two days after Belgium's semi-lockdown (Photo: Alice Latta)

Feature

Brussels: Elderly people on virus front line

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,
The Grand Place in Brussels two days after Belgium's semi-lockdown (Photo: Alice Latta)

Emine knows war.

In the early 1990s she fled the fighting in Croatia before moving to the outskirts of Belgium's capital city Brussels.

"It is a bit scary when you have lived something like that and you see empty grocery shop shelves or streets, those are reminders," she tells EUobserver.

As a caretaker nurse specialised in helping elderly people who live alone, she is today facing a new kind of battle.

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has spread throughout much of the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Romania braces for 1.3m workers' Easter return
Coronavirus: What measures is each EU country taking?
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections