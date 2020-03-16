Brussels: Elderly people on virus front line

Emine knows war.

In the early 1990s she fled the fighting in Croatia before moving to the outskirts of Belgium's capital city Brussels.

"It is a bit scary when you have lived something like that and you see empty grocery shop shelves or streets, those are reminders," she tells EUobserver.

As a caretaker nurse specialised in helping elderly people who live alone, she is today facing a new kind of battle.

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has spread throughout much of the...