Russia is real cause of EU border crisis, US says

Some three million more Syrian refugees are being "deliberately" pushed by Russia toward Europe, US diplomats have warned.
"I just want to underscore the reality and the magnitude of the challenge," David Satterfield, the US ambassador to Turkey, said in Brussels on Tuesday (10 March).
"Turkey faces in the immediate case, but Europe as a whole, the challenge posed by up to three million displaced [people] moving in an increasingly compressed fashion ... up against the Turkish bor...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.