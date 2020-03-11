Russia is real cause of EU border crisis, US says

Some three million more Syrian refugees are being "deliberately" pushed by Russia toward Europe, US diplomats have warned.

"I just want to underscore the reality and the magnitude of the challenge," David Satterfield, the US ambassador to Turkey, said in Brussels on Tuesday (10 March).

"Turkey faces in the immediate case, but Europe as a whole, the challenge posed by up to three million displaced [people] moving in an increasingly compressed fashion ... up against the Turkish bor...