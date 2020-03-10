No new migrant deal between EU and Turkey

Migrants are still free to go to the Greek land border despite EU and Nato crisis talks with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Brussels on Monday (9 March).

The EU said only it would review implementation of the EU-Turkey Statement, a 2016 deal on stopping migrants in return for humanitarian aid and other perks such as visa-free travel, but did not promise extra assistance.

Nato said Turkey was a "valued ally", but did not promise any more help on the war in Syria...