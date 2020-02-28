Ad
euobserver
Scenes of chock-full shopping carts and empty meat and dairy shelves added to the growing sense of panic gripping the country (Photo: Cristian Gherasim)

Feature

Coronavirus hysteria hits Romania

EU Political
Health & Society
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,
Scenes of chock-full shopping carts and empty meat and dairy shelves added to the growing sense of panic gripping the country (Photo: Cristian Gherasim)

Romanian authorities earlier this week (Wednesday 26 February) confirmed the first, and only, case of coronavirus infection - yet public hysteria over a possible national outbreak hit the country days before.

Supermarkets across the country have been stormed by panicking shoppers, looking to stock up on groceries. Fears that an epidemic would leave food supplies short led many to buy weeks' worth of groceries in one go.

Scenes of chock-full shopping carts and empty meat and dairy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Related articles

WHO on coronavirus in Europe: 'be prepared'
EU experts: closing borders 'ineffective' for coronavirus
Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian town
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections