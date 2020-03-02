Ad
It is hardly possible to compare the living conditions in Germany, the Netherlands or France with those in Bulgaria, Romania or central Europe. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine a single minimum wage applicable across the community (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EU minimum wage - a view from Poland

Green Economy
Opinion
by Andrzej Kubisiak, Warsaw,

The consultation of social partners on the submission by the European Commission of a proposal for an EU minimum wage lasted until the end of February.

Should the proposal be adopted, six EU member states would be obliged to introduce a minimum wage, whereas the other 21 countries would need to modify their regulatory frameworks. This is the revolution that the current European Commission is cooking.

The introduction of a European minimum wage is one of the first initiatives prop...

