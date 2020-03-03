Ad
Facebook, a signatory to the Privacy Shield, confirmed that 2.7m European citizens’ profiles were among those improperly used in the Cambridge Analytica scandal (Photo: Ann Wuyts)

MEPs: 'Mass surveillance' still possible under US privacy deal

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A delegation of MEPs from the parliament's civil liberties committee (LIBE) have voiced their concerns over the remaining "deficiencies" of the EU-US 'privacy shield' framework, after examining the data agreement with American authorities last week.

In 2016, the EU and the US adopted an agreement to share personal data for commercial purposes, under certain conditions.

However, this deal has repeatedly received criticism from civil society and MEPs, who believe European citizens' ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

