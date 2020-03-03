MEPs: 'Mass surveillance' still possible under US privacy deal

A delegation of MEPs from the parliament's civil liberties committee (LIBE) have voiced their concerns over the remaining "deficiencies" of the EU-US 'privacy shield' framework, after examining the data agreement with American authorities last week.
In 2016, the EU and the US adopted an agreement to share personal data for commercial purposes, under certain conditions.
However, this deal has repeatedly received criticism from civil society and MEPs, who believe European citizens' ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
