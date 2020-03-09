Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, inspecting the Greek border by air last week, with Charles Michel, president of the European Council and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister (Photo: European Union)

Threat to EU on Greece-Turkey border is EU-made

by Bodo Weber, Berlin,

The images of barbed wire and tear gas being thrown from the Greek side of the border with Turkey call to mind similar scenes in Greece, Hungary and elsewhere in 2015-16.

Yet comparing the words and actions of the top national and EU officials then and now, one cannot help but be reminded of Karl Marx, who noted that 'history repeats itself - first time as tragedy, second time as farce'.

In 2015, just like today, the EU was confronted with a crisis entirely of its own making, not...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bodo Weber is a senior associate of the Democratization Policy Council, based in Berlin.

