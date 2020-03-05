Greece will not get extra Frontex staff until next week

Greece will likely have to wait until next week before receiving any extra manpower and equipment from the EU's border agency, Frontex.

"I think it may be sometime next week before we have people on the ground," a spokesperson from the Warsaw-based agency told EUobserver on Wednesday (4 March).

The deployment is part of a rapid border intervention operation requested by Greece this week after thousands of migrants and refugees appeared on their land border with Turkey.

The E...