The Greek-Turkey land border shares a river (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Greece will not get extra Frontex staff until next week

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece will likely have to wait until next week before receiving any extra manpower and equipment from the EU's border agency, Frontex.

"I think it may be sometime next week before we have people on the ground," a spokesperson from the Warsaw-based agency told EUobserver on Wednesday (4 March).

The deployment is part of a rapid border intervention operation requested by Greece this week after thousands of migrants and refugees appeared on their land border with Turkey.

The E...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

