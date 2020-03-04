Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula on der Leyen in Greece on Tuesday. 'I thank Greece for being our European 'ασπίδα' [shield] in these times' (Photo: European Union)

Commission silent on Greece suspending asylum claims

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it cannot comment on a decision by Greece to suspend asylum applications for a month.

The decision, made by Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over weekend, came after Turkey sent migrants and refugees to the border.

"The commission is not a court and does not have the authority to have a definitive legal opinion," Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (3 March), when asked if Mitsotakis' plan complied with EU l...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Author Bio

