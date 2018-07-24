EU to restrict refugee resettlement options

The EU wants to make it more difficult for people in need of international protection from ever reaching Europe by denying them options to 'resettle' - that is, leave UNHCR sites for the EU.
On Tuesday (24 July) it unveiled two concept papers, to create 'centres' in Europe and 'platforms' in Africa, as part of a wider effort to prevent people from taking boats to reach Italy and Spain.
That means, among other things, that "resettlement possibilities will not be available to all d...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
