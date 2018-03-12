Ad
London to take 70 percent of the UK's extra costs (Photo: Davide D'Amico)

No-deal Brexit could cost €65bn a year

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A no-deal Brexit would cost UK and EU firms £58 billion (€65bn) a year, but the cost could be just £31 billion if the UK stayed in a customs union.

Those were the findings in a flash analysis published by Oliver Wyman, a British consultancy, and Clifford Chance, a law firm, on Monday (11 March).

They said the extra costs would arise from tariff and non-tariff, or regulatory, barrie...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

