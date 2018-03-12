No-deal Brexit could cost €65bn a year

A no-deal Brexit would cost UK and EU firms £58 billion (€65bn) a year, but the cost could be just £31 billion if the UK stayed in a customs union.

Those were the findings in a flash analysis published by Oliver Wyman, a British consultancy, and Clifford Chance, a law firm, on Monday (11 March).

They said the extra costs would arise from tariff and non-tariff, or regulatory, barrie...