euobserver
Five Star Movement 'won' the Italian election - but far short of a majority (Photo: drpavloff)

EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government

EU Political
by Eric Maurice and Caterina Tani, Brussels,

The EU reacted cautiously on Monday (5 March) after Italian elections gave no clear outcome and leave the door open to weeks of uncertainty and possibly a eurosceptic government.

"Keep calm and carry on," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said when asked about the vote's potential impact for the EU.

"We have confidence in president [Sergio] Mattarella's abilities to facilitate the formation of a stable government in Italy," he said, while refusing to comment on the ...

EU Political

euobserver

