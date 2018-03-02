Ad
Frustration and despair is common currency among asylum seekers in Greece (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Migrants and refugees would no longer seek to cross into Greece from Turkey even if the controversial migrant deal between the EU and Ankara ceased to exist, says Europe's human rights chief.

Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner at the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (1 March) that people are now aware of all the difficulties and obstacles they face in the effort to reach mainland Europe.

"It is quite difficult to get further, furthe...

Migration

