Bermuda and seven other entities were given three more months to promise to fight tax evasion and tax avoidance, due to recent hurricanes (Photo: Mike Oropeza)

EU blacklists 17 tax havens, avoids sanctions

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU adopted on Tuesday (5 December) a blacklist of 17 tax havens and a 'grey list' of 44 countries and jurisdictions that will have to take measures against tax evasion and tax avoidance, but it stopped short of planning sanctions.

The blacklist agreed by finance ministers includes American Samoa, Bahrain, Barbados, Grenada, Guam, Korea, Macao the Marshal Islands, Mongolia, Namibia, Palau, Panama, Santa Lucia, Samoa Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, and United Arab Emirates.

The ...

