Abbas (centre) with EU hich representative Mogherini in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU stands by Palestine on Jerusalem

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has restated its opposition to US plans on Jerusalem during a visit to Brussels by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

"I want to reassure president Abbas of the firm commitment of the European Union to the two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital of two states," EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday (22 January).

She spoke alongside the Palestinian leader, who urged the EU to "swiftly recognise the state of Palestine".

"This w...

