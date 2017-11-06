Malta denies secrecy in 'Paradise Papers' leak

Malta's government says the country has nothing to hide after being named among a long list of offshore entities in the latest leak from an international consortium of journalists.

Its finance minister Edward Scicluna told reporters in Brussels on Monday (6 November) that all the names associated with Malta in the so-called 'Paradise Papers' were listed on a public register.

"There was no secrecy whatsoever," he said, while noting the push for greater transparency is needed to fi...