Malta's finance minister says names of Maltese entities named in latest 'Paradise Papers' leaks are not hidden from the public (Photo: European Union)

Malta denies secrecy in 'Paradise Papers' leak

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Malta's government says the country has nothing to hide after being named among a long list of offshore entities in the latest leak from an international consortium of journalists.

Its finance minister Edward Scicluna told reporters in Brussels on Monday (6 November) that all the names associated with Malta in the so-called 'Paradise Papers' were listed on a public register.

"There was no secrecy whatsoever," he said, while noting the push for greater transparency is needed to fi...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

