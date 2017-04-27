Ad
euobserver
Orban told the EP Hungary's commitment Europe is not in doubt (Photo: European Parliament)

EU starts legal action against Hungary

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission launched an infringement probe into Hungary's higher education law that critics say was aimed at shutting down the Soros-founded Central European University (CEU).

The EU executive said the law "is not compatible with the fundamental internal market freedoms", mainly infringing the freedom of services and establishement.

Hungary has one month to answer the Commission's concerns.

"Recent developments in Hungary have got many people worried in the EU ...

