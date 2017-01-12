Ad
PM Orban previously called NGO workers "paid political activists" (Photo: Viktor Orban's Facebook page)

Soros-linked NGOs defy Orban purge

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungarian NGOs funded by philanthropist George Soros have vowed to defy prime minister Viktor Orban’s plan to “sweep them out” of the country.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee was one of several which said on Wednesday (12 January) that the planned purge was “unacceptable”.

The Helsinki group’s co-chair, Andras Kristof Kadar, told the ATV broadcaster that its work was non-political and designed to defend UN norms.

“When we criticise the government’s position on migration, t...

