Austria proposes to offshore EU asylum

Austria is seeking to create a new set of EU asylum rules that would offshore applications and impose entry caps for each EU state.
The move aims to overhaul existing EU asylum legislation in what Austria's defence minister Hans Peter Doskozil described as being in a "failed" state in an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper.
"It's about ending the fai...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
