Janez Jansa - an indeliable part of the Slovenian political scene (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Analysis

Slovenia's convicted ex-PM: down but refusing to be out

by Borut Mekina, Ljubljana,

For almost six years Slovenia's internal affairs were overshadowed by the so-called Patria affair in which one of the strongest men, Slovenia’s ex prime minister and the current opposition leader Janez Jansa was recently found guilty.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for taking bribes for his Slovenia Democratic Party (SDS) in 2007 from the Finnish military company Patria that was selling armoured vehicles to Slovenia at the time.

Now that chapter might end as Jansa must...

