The free trade treaty is at the heart of the Ukraine crisis (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Uncertainty on date of EU-Ukraine treaty signature

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine has asked to sign a landmark EU treaty this weekend, but EU countries expect to do it at the end of the month.

The “deep and comprehensive free trade agreement” - a 5kg box of technical documents - is at the heart of the Ukraine crisis.

Its signature means Ukraine can have free trade with Russia but is legally bound to stay out of its Eurasian Union.

More than 100 people died in the “EuroMaidan” revolution over the way of life it symbolises: rule of law; democracy;...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

