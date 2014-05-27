Ad
The Flemish flag - In Flanders there is a strong demand to make the regions stronger (Photo: Aris Gionis)

Belgian king gives coalition-forming mandate to Flemish republican

by Dirk De Wilde, Brussels,

Will the man who wants the end of Belgium be the next Belgian prime minister? In a land where absurdity is a form of art, it's not impossible.

King Philippe on Tuesday (27 May) asked N-VA chairman Bart De Wever to "inform" him about possible coalition governments, a first step to forming such a government.

On Sunday Belgians not only voted for the EU Parliament, but also for the national and regional parliaments.

Belgium is a highly decentralised country, with powerful regi...

