Obama pledges to defend Poland's security

US leader Barack Obama has promised to defend Poland and other Nato allies against potential Russian aggression.

“I’ve come to Warsaw today - on behalf of the United States, on behalf of the Nato alliance - to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Poland’s security. [The Nato treaty’s] Article 5 is clear - an attack on one is an attack on all,” he said in a speech in the Polish capital on Wednesday (4 June).

“Poland will never stand alone. But not just Poland - Estonia will neve...