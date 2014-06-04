Ad
Shuttle diplomacy: Obama left for Brussels for a G7 summit on Wednesday and Thursday before going to France for a WWII anniversary (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Obama pledges to defend Poland's security

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US leader Barack Obama has promised to defend Poland and other Nato allies against potential Russian aggression.

“I’ve come to Warsaw today - on behalf of the United States, on behalf of the Nato alliance - to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Poland’s security. [The Nato treaty’s] Article 5 is clear - an attack on one is an attack on all,” he said in a speech in the Polish capital on Wednesday (4 June).

“Poland will never stand alone. But not just Poland - Estonia will neve...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

