Danish MPs warn firms not to trade with Western Sahara

Amid an ongoing dispute on the EU-Morocco trade agreement, the Danish parliament on Thursday (2 June) voted unanimously to warn Danish companies and municipalities from trading with Western Sahara.

A cross-party motion was backed by 112 members of the Folketinget present, from a total of 179 seats. None voted against or abstained.

Christian Juhl, a green-left MP that initiated the motion, told EUobserver his p...