All EU states, except Denmark, will be a part of the new EU PNR scheme. (Photo: angeloangelo)

MEPs set to back air-passenger data sharing

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

After five years of heated debate, the European parliament is set to approve an anti-terrorism law on Thursday (14 April) that will give national authorities sweeping access to airline passenger data.

"It is one all EU governments and indeed the United States government have requested as a very important tool to tackling terrorism," British conservative Timothy Kirkhope, who steered the bill through parliament, told reporters in Strasbourg.

The EU passenger name records (PNR) bill...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Tags

Rule of Law

