euobserver
The EU will ask a UN mandate to capture boats before they are used to smuggle migrants to Europe through the Mediterranean sea (Photo: noborder network)

EU to present UN resolution to seize migrant smugglers’ boats

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Two weeks after leaders said they wanted to destroy boats used by smugglers to bring migrants across the Mediterranean, the EU is getting ready to present a resolution to the UN Security Council and get the international backing it needs.

EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini will brief the Security Council on the issue on Monday (11 May) and a text prepared by the EU member states with a seat the council should be put forward for a vote.

Next to permanent members Britain and Franc...

