EU to revise relations with turbulent neighbourhood

A decade after launching it, the EU is trying to bring new life to its Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), which has been rendered largely irrelevant by developments in Ukraine and around the Mediterranean.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and neighbourhood commissioner Johannes Hahn launched Wednesday (4 March) an ideas paper on the EU strategy towards its neighbours in the east and south.

The EU member states, the 16 ENP partner countries and civil society in the East and So...