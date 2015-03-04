Israel denounces US and EU's Iran diplomacy

The Israeli PM’s anti-Iran speech made a big noise in Washington, but had no immediate impact on US or EU nuclear diplomacy.

Republican Party congressmen, and some Democrats, in the US assembly gave Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu a roaring endorsement on Tuesday (3 March).

The Israeli leader said the US and EU-brokered non-proliferation deal, currently being finalised in Switzerland, will “pave the way” for Iran to get nuclear weapons within a “year”, or maybe within “weeks”, if Teh...