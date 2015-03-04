Ad
Netanyahu: "This deal doesn't block Iran’s path to the bomb, it paves Iran’s path to the bomb" (Photo: John Boehner)

Israel denounces US and EU's Iran diplomacy

by Andrew Rettman, SAN DIEGO, US,

The Israeli PM’s anti-Iran speech made a big noise in Washington, but had no immediate impact on US or EU nuclear diplomacy.

Republican Party congressmen, and some Democrats, in the US assembly gave Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu a roaring endorsement on Tuesday (3 March).

The Israeli leader said the US and EU-brokered non-proliferation deal, currently being finalised in Switzerland, will “pave the way” for Iran to get nuclear weapons within a “year”, or maybe within “weeks”, if Teh...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

