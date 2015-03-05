Building bridges in a 'resurgent' Africa

Like many other witnesses of the economic transformation in Kenya, the EU’s man in Nairobi is enthusiastic about what he describes as the “resurgence of Africa”.
“Whenever you speak to people who are really involved in trade or the corporate world it is clear that there is a lot of money waiting to be invested here.”
Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the fastest growing regions in the world, and Kenya is forecast to see economic growth of 6 percent in 2015. The gleaming new office and...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
