EU ministers approve 'Juncker plan' extension

EU finance ministers approved on Tuesday (6 December) the extension of the European fund for strategic investment (EFSI) until 2020, provided some changes are made in the way it works.

"We are deliverning on one of our top priorities to boost investment," Slovakia's Peter Kazimir, who chaired the meeting, told journalists.

He said that the extended fund, which will include projects in the fields of defence and security, was "a crucial step in the right direction," following the so...